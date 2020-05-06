Girard Partners LTD. Has $11.38 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 587.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 397,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,026 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.2% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $227.18. 861,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,158. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

