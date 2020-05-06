Girard Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,651.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 492,429 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $14,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,222 shares of company stock valued at $17,398,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.31 on Wednesday, hitting $210.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,179,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,818,724. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $590.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.