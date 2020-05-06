Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Sells 415 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.9% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $116.20 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $286.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.