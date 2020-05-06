Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.50 Per Share

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Gocompare.Com Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock traded up GBX 2.59 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 82.59 ($1.09). The company had a trading volume of 73,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,491. The company has a market cap of $356.75 million and a PE ratio of 27.53. Gocompare.Com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 42.80 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.41.

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

GOCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 129 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 116.25 ($1.53).

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.