Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Goodrich Petroleum to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 million.

Shares of GDP opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73.

GDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

