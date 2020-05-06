GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given Hold Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their hold rating on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

GPRO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of GoPro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of GoPro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of GoPro from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.33.

GPRO stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $506.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.35. GoPro has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.94 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, Director James Lanzone acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,311.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,946,000 after purchasing an additional 148,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of GoPro by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

