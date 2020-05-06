Gray Television (GTN.A) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Get Gray Television alerts:

NYSE:GTN.A opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68.

GTN.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.