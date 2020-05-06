Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Given a C$9.60 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$9.60 price target on Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GBR stock opened at C$11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $551.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.17. Great Bear Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.20 and a 12 month high of C$12.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.53.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

