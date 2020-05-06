Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $178.44 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $345.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

