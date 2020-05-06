Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $207.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average is $193.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut Facebook to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,222 shares of company stock worth $17,398,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

