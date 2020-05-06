GSI Technology (GSIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.03. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSIT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of GSI Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, VP Didier Lasserre sold 4,000 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $30,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Tay Wu sold 10,002 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $81,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 912,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,391,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $635,440. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

