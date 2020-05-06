GTT Communications (GTT) to Release Earnings on Friday

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect GTT Communications to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $423.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.25 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GTT Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GTT Communications stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03. GTT Communications has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTT. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of GTT Communications from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GTT Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

