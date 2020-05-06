Guardant Health (GH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Guardant Health has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Guardant Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GH traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $79.69. The stock had a trading volume of 157,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.21. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.87 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $37,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $164,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,722 shares of company stock valued at $19,382,337 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

