Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 308 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.32. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. FIX raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

