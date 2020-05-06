H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Given a SEK 145 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) received a SEK 145 price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HM.B. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 100 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group set a SEK 123 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a SEK 120 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 195 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 161.18.

HM.B opened at SEK 126.65 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 12 month low of SEK 129.22 and a 12 month high of SEK 245.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of SEK 130.95 and a 200 day moving average price of SEK 177.76.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

