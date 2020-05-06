Hanmi Financial Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial has a payout ratio of 78.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of HAFC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.17. 50,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,925. The stock has a market cap of $306.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $24.03.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In related news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,260 shares of company stock worth $102,309. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.