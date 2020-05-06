Harsco (HSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Harsco to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $399.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. On average, analysts expect Harsco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. Harsco has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. The company has a market cap of $676.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSC shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Harsco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, SVP Jeswant Gill acquired 6,486 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,183. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $218,568. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

