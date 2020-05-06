Head-To-Head Analysis: Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK) versus Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NASDAQ:BCSF)

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Thunder Bridge Acquisition II alerts:

This table compares Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Bridge Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 49.55% 8.32% 3.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Bridge Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 3 1 0 2.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus target price of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 29.24%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Thunder Bridge Acquisition II.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Bridge Acquisition II N/A N/A $1.62 million N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 2.46 $98.08 million $1.64 5.76

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Bridge Acquisition II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.9% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Thunder Bridge Acquisition II on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.