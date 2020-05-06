Head-To-Head Comparison: Soliton (SOLY) versus Its Rivals

Soliton (NASDAQ: SOLY) is one of 132 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Soliton to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Soliton has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soliton’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Soliton and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 0 2 0 3.00 Soliton Competitors 1177 3813 6295 362 2.50

Soliton currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.34%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 12.52%. Given Soliton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Soliton is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Soliton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Soliton and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A N/A N/A Soliton Competitors -774.98% -98.44% -23.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soliton and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A -$13.75 million -8.94 Soliton Competitors $1.42 billion $147.27 million -57.70

Soliton’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Soliton. Soliton is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Soliton beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc., an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

