Head-To-Head Contrast: Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) vs. Viavi Solutions (OTCMKTS:VIAV)

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Netlist alerts:

This table compares Netlist and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -47.70% N/A -64.45% Viavi Solutions 3.64% 17.57% 7.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Netlist and Viavi Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 1 0 0 2.00 Viavi Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86

Netlist presently has a consensus target price of $0.30, indicating a potential upside of 35.69%. Viavi Solutions has a consensus target price of $15.93, indicating a potential upside of 31.32%. Given Netlist’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Netlist is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Netlist and Viavi Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $26.10 million 1.47 -$12.45 million ($0.08) -2.76 Viavi Solutions $1.13 billion 2.47 $5.40 million $0.52 23.33

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Netlist has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Netlist on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as EXPRESSvault PCIe, a plug-and-play memory card, which offers data acceleration and data protection for server appliances; NVvault DDR3 NVDIMM comprising data acceleration and data protection in a joint electron device engineering council (JEDEC)standard DD3 interface for integration into industry-standard server and storage solutions; NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM, which provides data acceleration and data protection in a JEDEC standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. In addition, it resells Samsung products; and sells component inventory of DRAM ICs and NAND flash to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.