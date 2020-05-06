Head to Head Review: Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) versus Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Phoenix Tree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $8.45 million 0.96 -$15.08 million N/A N/A Phoenix Tree $169.58 million 1.35 -$19.10 million N/A N/A

Professional Diversity Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phoenix Tree.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Professional Diversity Network and Phoenix Tree, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Phoenix Tree 0 0 2 0 3.00

Phoenix Tree has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 169.46%. Given Phoenix Tree’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phoenix Tree is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Phoenix Tree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -105.90% N/A -110.63% Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Phoenix Tree beats Professional Diversity Network on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 10,266,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Limited.

About Phoenix Tree

Lizhi Inc. operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

