Head-To-Head Survey: BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) and JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) and JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR and JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR and JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR $6.16 billion 0.74 $485.61 million N/A N/A JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR $12.98 billion 0.47 $491.33 million N/A N/A

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR and JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR 7.98% 12.27% 7.61% JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR 3.81% 5.02% 3.04%

Dividends

BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%.

BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, and Domino Business segments. The Printing & Solutions Business segment offers laser and inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white laser and color printers; fax machines and scanners; and electronic stationary comprising labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Personal & Home Business segment provides home sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Machinery Business segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers, as well as industrial parts, such as reducers and gears. The Network & Contents Business segment provides online karaoke systems, music boxes, applications for smartphones/tablets, health care supporting equipment, and content services, as well as manages Karaoke clubs. The Domino Business segment offers cording and marking equipment, digital printing equipment, etc. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. It offers domestic and international air transport services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related businesses. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of approximately 230 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

