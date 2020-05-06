Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $171.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.00%.

HSII has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $36.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,171.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $103,380 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

