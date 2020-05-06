Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 83,889 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.32% of Helmerich & Payne worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,661,000 after acquiring an additional 143,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,481,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,757,000 after acquiring an additional 59,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,017,000 after acquiring an additional 53,109 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 792,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,194,000 after purchasing an additional 641,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.50 to $14.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.10. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.29%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.