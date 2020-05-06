Hershey Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HSY)

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,626 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the average volume of 1,779 call options.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,165,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,679 shares of company stock worth $1,341,371 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after buying an additional 401,710 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hershey by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 85,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.26.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $131.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.04. Hershey has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.