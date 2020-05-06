Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Insider Sells £409,718.40 in Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) insider Nigel Majewski sold 34,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($15.47), for a total transaction of £409,718.40 ($538,961.33).

Hilton Food Group stock traded up GBX 11.84 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,195.84 ($15.73). 19,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.64 million and a PE ratio of 29.82. Hilton Food Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 711 ($9.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,133.86 ($14.92). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,023.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,034.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 46 ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) by GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Food Group plc will post 4318.0000907 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a GBX 15.40 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of Hilton Food Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,085 ($14.27).

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

