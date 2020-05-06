Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HOC traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 149.80 ($1.97). The company had a trading volume of 1,330,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 80.40 ($1.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The company has a market cap of $769.59 million and a P/E ratio of 26.11.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total value of £653,250 ($859,313.34).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 194.70 ($2.56).

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.