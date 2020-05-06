Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Shares of HD opened at $225.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

