Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by TLW Wealth Management LLC

TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 4.0% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 587.4% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 397,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 340,026 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $227.18. The stock had a trading volume of 861,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,158. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.46. The stock has a market cap of $238.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

