Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.07% of Home Depot worth $139,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.1% during the first quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 587.4% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 397,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 340,026 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.18. 861,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,158. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.46. The stock has a market cap of $238.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

