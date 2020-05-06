Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 3.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $225.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.46. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

