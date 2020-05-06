Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, 177,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,187,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.