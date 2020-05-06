Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

HWM stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

