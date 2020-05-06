HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 510 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 510 ($6.71) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BNP Paribas cut HSBC to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.33) target price (down previously from GBX 450 ($5.92)) on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 495 ($6.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 502.33 ($6.61).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 401.20 ($5.28) on Monday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The company has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 436.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 538.89.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 8,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £39,702.34 ($52,226.18). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06). Insiders have sold 129,640 shares of company stock worth $64,454,610 over the last ninety days.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

