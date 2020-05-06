Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,737. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. ValuEngine cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other news, Director Ted R. Antenucci bought 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 75,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $1,603,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,060.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 113,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,710 over the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

