Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post earnings of $4.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HII stock opened at $182.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $147.14 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.48 and its 200 day moving average is $230.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Buckingham Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.86.

In other news, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total transaction of $418,066.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,823.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,183 shares of company stock worth $1,632,384 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

