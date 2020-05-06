Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $41,114,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 199,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 94,687 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 654,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,409,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.60.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $75,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total value of $2,132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,089 shares of company stock worth $11,067,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.24. 2,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average is $94.77. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $111.56.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.