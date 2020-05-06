Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 200,000 Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.97% of Pulmatrix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 70,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

PULM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 122,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,372. Pulmatrix Inc has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pulmatrix Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

