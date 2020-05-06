Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in AerCap by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AerCap by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AER. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra decreased their price objective on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

NYSE AER traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $27.83. 358,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.17.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.37. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

