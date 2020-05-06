Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $4,330,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 66,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 81,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.23.

Shares of AGI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,568. Alamos Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

