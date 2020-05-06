Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $302,000 Investment in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,029,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCEL shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

FCEL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. 1,387,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,701,076. The stock has a market cap of $415.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.10. FuelCell Energy Inc has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 169.11% and a negative return on equity of 70.40%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.96) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

