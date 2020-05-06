Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $563,000 Investment in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 539,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,560. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.26.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

