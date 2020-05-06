Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Air Lease by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,216,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,128,000. Barton Investment Management boosted its position in Air Lease by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 585,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,364. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02. Air Lease Corp has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AL. TheStreet downgraded Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Air Lease news, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $98,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $331,392.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,345 shares of company stock worth $296,243. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

