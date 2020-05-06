Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Ameren by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEE. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Ameren stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.33. The company had a trading volume of 320,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.07.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

