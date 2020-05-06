Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 300.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,643,000 after purchasing an additional 592,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Entergy by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,883,000 after buying an additional 4,234,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,898,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,855,000 after buying an additional 95,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,227,000 after buying an additional 165,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,175,000 after acquiring an additional 641,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.78. 27,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,059. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.77.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

