Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in L Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,685,000 after buying an additional 983,063 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 190,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in L Brands by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in L Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 28,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 170,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,514,335. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded L Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

