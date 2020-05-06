Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,000 ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of ACM Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on ACM Research from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.89. 12,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. ACM Research Inc has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that ACM Research Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

