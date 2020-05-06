Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 36,000 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,620,000 after buying an additional 1,984,067 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.04. 1,130,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,917,011. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.