Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 50,000 Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $4,802,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of ELY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,876. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Callaway Golf Co has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

