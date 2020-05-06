Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 75,000 Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 239,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

SELB traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. 233,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,319. Selecta Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SELB. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

